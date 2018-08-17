Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 697.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 22.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 41.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Barnes & Noble stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.85. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $786.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.71 million. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Barnes & Noble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

