Barings LLC Sells 30,200 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 515,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 29.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

