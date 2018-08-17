Barings LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,322,000 after buying an additional 1,752,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,925,000 after buying an additional 196,229 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,733,000 after buying an additional 325,956 shares during the period. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 620,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after buying an additional 156,244 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

CHTR stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $404.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

