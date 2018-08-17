Barings LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stephens cut Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $5,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

