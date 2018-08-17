Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note released on Thursday. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.08) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a buy rating and set a GBX 288.20 ($3.68) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.49).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 225.20 ($2.87). 685,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.02).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.