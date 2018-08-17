Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cfra set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.72) target price (down previously from GBX 214 ($2.73)) on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.37 ($2.90).

LON BARC opened at GBX 183.18 ($2.34) on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,353.36). Also, insider Mike Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($121,188.93).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

