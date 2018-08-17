Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,739,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 210,682 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 96.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,867,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,794 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,250,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,335,000 after acquiring an additional 565,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,744,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,702,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.