Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 225,630 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.31% of Kimco Realty worth $237,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,976 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 75,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.