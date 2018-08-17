Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.86% of ANSYS worth $271,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 44.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

ANSYS stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,942,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

