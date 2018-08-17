Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 11,444,412 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,444,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.43% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

