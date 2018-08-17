Bank of Montreal Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,516,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,728 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,473,000 after acquiring an additional 831,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 986,434 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,370,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.