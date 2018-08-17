Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.39 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $406,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.97 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $138,643.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

