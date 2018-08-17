Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.34 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 6,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $200,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,971.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,301 shares of company stock worth $5,079,239 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

