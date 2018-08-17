Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,624 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 181.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 613.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 157.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $138.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $1,333,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,637 shares of company stock worth $9,469,714. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

