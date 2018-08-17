Bank of America Increases Tapestry (TPR) Price Target to $60.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

TPR stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

