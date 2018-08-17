Bank of America Boosts Realty Income (O) Price Target to $57.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $53.50 to $57.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE:O opened at $58.20 on Monday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In related news, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,074,028.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,967 shares of company stock worth $4,645,510. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 614,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

