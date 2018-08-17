Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $938.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the second quarter valued at about $52,937,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

