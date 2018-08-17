Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes $1.70 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 42,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 60,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 289,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

