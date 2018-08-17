Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BBD opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 285,192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 216.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,812,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,348 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

