Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GAP by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in GAP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,729,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

