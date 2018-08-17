Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up about 1.0% of Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,844,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 740,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 143.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 494,515 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $3,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $570,265.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock worth $1,065,277. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

