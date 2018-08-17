Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,636 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after buying an additional 374,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,637,000 after buying an additional 258,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,298.90.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,224.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

