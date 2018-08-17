Bailard Inc. Purchases 9,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 576,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

