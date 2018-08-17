Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $109.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.60 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

