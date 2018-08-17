B. Riley Raises Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Price Target to $11.50

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 515.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,347,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $40,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,256,945.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $473,518. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.