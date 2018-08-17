B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of CHS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

