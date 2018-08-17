B. Riley Analysts Give Ideal Power (IPWR) a $2.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.44.

NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,837. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. equities analysts predict that Ideal Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

