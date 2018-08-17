Azure Power Global (AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.02. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 296,972 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

