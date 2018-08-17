AWARE (AT) One Day Volume Tops $29,291.00

AWARE (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. AWARE has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $29,291.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AWARE token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AWARE has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00269731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00157042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031273 BTC.

AWARE Profile

AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi . The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL . AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

