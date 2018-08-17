Autus Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,786,000 after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 23,002,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,087,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,848 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.10 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,459.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

