Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $102.81 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

