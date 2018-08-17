Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADP reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. ADP holds a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio. Acquisitions have also been a key growth catalyst for the company. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. In fact, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to, in a year's time. However, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to meet varying client demands with updated technologies might reduce the demand for its solutions and services, thus hampering its position in the market. Further, the company’s dependence on its payroll, financial, accounting, and other data processing systems remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $102.81 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $174,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

