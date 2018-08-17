Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.
Autodesk stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34.
In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.