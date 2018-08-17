Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

Autodesk stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

