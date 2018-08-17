Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Insider Buys C$43,750.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 25,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 10,400 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,840.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 10,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 11,600 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$24,360.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 17,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,701.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 36,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$24,888.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern purchased 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 17,100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$37,962.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$222.00.

Shares of TSE:ORA traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.69. 74,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,088. Aura Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.92 million for the quarter.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.