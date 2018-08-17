AudioCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,242.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00258589 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002057 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00062875 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 917,771,395 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

