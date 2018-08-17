Atmel (ATML) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Atmel (NASDAQ:ATML) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atmel earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.6890268258797 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ATML opened at $8.14 on Friday. Atmel has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Atmel Company Profile

Atmel Corporation supplies microcontrollers. The Company operates through four segments: Microcontroller, Nonvolatile Memory, Automotive and Multi-Market and Other. The Microcontroller segment includes its microcontroller and microprocessor families; AVR 8-bit and 32-bit products; Atmel SMART ARM-based products; designated commercial wireless products, including low power radio and System-on-a-chip products; optimized products for smart energy, touch button, and mobile sensor hub and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting applications, and maXTouch capacitive touch product families.

