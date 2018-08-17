ATMCoin (ATMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, ATMCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One ATMCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00030486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATMCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00315811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00165215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About ATMCoin

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ATMCoin is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio . ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial

Buying and Selling ATMCoin

ATMCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain.

