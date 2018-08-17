ATLANT Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $17,125.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00284504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00155968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033314 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

