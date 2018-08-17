Atkore International Group (ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.13

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 18282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. equities analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 6,959,976 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $138,573,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 2,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702,044 shares of company stock valued at $156,240,392 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 328.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

