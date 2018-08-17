Athersys (ATHX) & Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Critical Comparison

Athersys (NASDAQ: CLVS) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Athersys has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.1% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Athersys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Athersys and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clovis Oncology 0 2 11 0 2.85

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $83.06, suggesting a potential upside of 134.83%. Given Athersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Clovis Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $3.71 million 73.96 -$32.24 million ($0.29) -6.83 Clovis Oncology $55.51 million 33.55 -$346.39 million ($5.12) -6.91

Athersys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys -106.99% -61.52% -47.17% Clovis Oncology -382.83% -94.28% -38.02%

Summary

Athersys beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase II study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke in Japan; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

