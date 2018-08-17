Athenex Inc (ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -1.44. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a negative net margin of 136.72%. analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $1,134,284.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $2,069,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,898 shares of company stock worth $4,103,732. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after buying an additional 1,789,061 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,476,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 843,364 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 84,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

