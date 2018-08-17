Athenex (ATNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.29. 323,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.44. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a negative net margin of 136.72%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $1,134,284.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $2,069,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Athenex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Athenex by 426.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Athenex by 363.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

