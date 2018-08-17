AT Bancorp Purchases 78,461 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

AT Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 18.4% of AT Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AT Bancorp owned approximately 1.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $166,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,460,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033,414 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,015,000 after buying an additional 916,741 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,995,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,668,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,241,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after buying an additional 117,069 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

