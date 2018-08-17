AT Bancorp Has $8.84 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

AT Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AT Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AT Bancorp owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,668,000.

REET stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

