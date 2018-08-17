AT Bancorp Has $2.75 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

AT Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Assurant by 645.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Assurant by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.28%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $1,547,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

