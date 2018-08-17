AT Bancorp Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

AT Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $167.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.