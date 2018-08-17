Asure Software (ASUR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.19 on Friday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

