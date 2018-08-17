Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s technologies center on stem cells capable of becoming all of the cell types in the human body, a property called pluripotency. It develops therapies based on pluripotent stem cells to treat diseases or injuries in a variety of medical fields, with an initial focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AST. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

AST opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

