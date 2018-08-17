Associated Banc Corp Buys 325 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $12,762,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

NYSE SYK opened at $168.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

