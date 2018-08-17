Ascension Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ResMed by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ResMed by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 260,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $298,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $214,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,823 shares of company stock worth $4,342,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

